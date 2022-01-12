Odisha-AP Chief Secretaries resolve to solve long-pending issues

Close on the heels of Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Andhra Pradesh Chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy’s parley for amicable settlement of long-standing interstate disputes, Chief Secretaries of both the States held virtual mode deliberation on issues pertaining to revenue, transport, energy and water resources besides school and higher education.

“Bilateral issues were deliberated upon. The meeting ended on an encouraging note as both sides could understand the issues from each other’s perspectives through discussions. The major problems regarding inter-state transportation, road connectivity, filling of the teaching posts in Odia and Telugu medium schools and colleges operating in both the States and setting up of Odia Language Chair in Dr. B.R. Ambedkar University at Srikakulam and Telugu Language Chair in Berhampur University were mutually agreed to be carried forward”, an official statement issued today by the government said.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra in a virtual parley with AP Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma highlighted the need for road communication to Naxal-affected Swabhiman Anchal from the AP side.

The area was well connected through Gurupriya Setu and the Naxal issues were curtailed significantly from the Odisha side. Road communication from the AP side would further curtail the left-wing extremism in the area, the statement noted saying Odisha’s proposal was agreed upon by the AP Chief Secretary, who agreed to construct five major roads from the Andhra side.

The dispute over Kotia villages was agreed to be settled at the district level on the basis of maps available with the District Collectors concerned.

A joint demarcation committee of both the States at the district level would demarcate the border area where maps were clear and not under dispute.

The issues relating to the Machkund joint hydroelectric project would be examined by the project administration committee (PAC) under the co-chairmanship of the Principal Secretaries of Energy of both States.

The meeting of the PAC would be convened shortly for carrying forward three small hydroelectric projects namely Balimela Dam Toe, Japaput SHEP, and Lower Machhkund SHEP.

The matter relating to the issue of no-objection certificates from both sides for pump storage projects taking water from the reservoirs was also elaborately discussed. Chief Secretary Sri Mahapatra said that

“The certificates should be issued keeping in view the water share of each State as per the mutual agreement. Managing Directors of Odisha State Road Transport Corporation (OSRTC) and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) would meet shortly for finalizing the terms and conditions of reciprocal transport agreement between two States”, Chief Secretary Mahapatra said.

The meeting also resolved that the technical committee of both States would deliberate the issues relating to the proposed projects under the water resources department.