With COVID-19 induced lockdown and shutdown hitting hard the bread and butter of urban street vendors, the Odisha government on Tuesday announced a subsistence package to enable them tide over the acute financial stress.

The financial compensatory package is to the tune of Rs 26.29 crore. As many as 87, 657 street vendors will reap financial benefits from the special package, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) stated in a release.

The urban street vendors whose business and livelihood took a severe beating during the course of deadly second wave of the pandemic will be covered under the special package.