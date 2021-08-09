Odisha adds 886 fresh COVID-19 cases, lowest since last four months

Maintaining the downward trend, Odisha on Monday registered 886 fresh COVID-19 cases at 1.34% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) raising the tally to 9,87,956, while the death count mounted to 6,501 with 66 more fatalities, according to the State government’s COVID dashboard portal updated at 8.29 am.

The coastal state now has 11,486 active cases and 9,69,916 patients have recovered from the disease, including 1,463 in the last 24 hours.

Of the 66,063 samples tested in the last 24 hours, positive samples dropped to 1.34%. While 512 fresh cases are from quarantine centres, the remaining 374 are local contact cases.

The Khordha district reported the maximum 253 fresh infections while the remaining 29 districts reported below 100 infections.

Currently, Khordha is the only district in the State which has been tagged in COVID Red Zone category with 3,769 active cases while the remaining 29 districts come under either yellow or green zone.

The highest number of 29 fatalities was reported from Khordha district followed by 13 from Cuttack, eight from Sambalpur, seven from Bargarh, three from Bolangir, two from Nuapada, one each from Jharsuguda, Kalahandi, Subarnapur and Sundergarh.

The details of past deaths for which an audit process has been done and the cause of fatality was confirmed as COVID-19, the health authorities said while clarifying on the rising death toll.

Over 57% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 70 days, thus indicating towards the disturbing fact the doubling of the cumulative fatalities. As many as 3,747 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of over 53 deaths while cumulative death toll currently stood at 6,501. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

Odisha has so far conducted over 1.65 crore sample tests, including 66,063 in the past 24 hours. The daily test positivity rate stands at 1.34 percent while the cumulative positivity of the samples tested stood at 5.96%.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.17% while active cases account for 1.13% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.9% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.12% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.52% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.