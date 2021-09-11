Odisha adds 630 fresh COVID-19 cases, eight fatalities

With 630 added to the tally, the state’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday rose to 10,15,713. With eight fresh fatalities, the death toll climbed to 8,092, said officials of the State health and family welfare department.

Of the new patients, 116 are children and adolescents. The infection rate amongst the younger population continues to hover around 14% to 21% in the past one week, according to the State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the fresh positive cases, 221 are from Khurda district, which comprises state capital Bhubaneswar, and 118 from Cuttack.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 2,755 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

Odisha currently has 7,020 active cases, while as many as 10,00,548 patients, including 689 on Friday, recovered from the highly infectious disease. The positivity rate in the state stands at 5.42 per cent.

Over 1.87 crore samples have been tested in the state thus far, including 66,106 on Friday.

A total of 21,766 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 26 days while 3,207 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected during the period. Infection among children accounts for 14.73 %. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.50% while active cases account for 0.69% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.81% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.09% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.