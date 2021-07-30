In a bid to inspire school dropouts to carry on higher studies, a 49-year-old MLA from ruling BJD from Ganjam district appeared for the 10th standard offline high school certificate examination at an examination centre on Friday.

Purna Chandra Swain, MLA from the Surada assembly seat, sat at the physical mode of examination at the government high school centre at Surada the district.

Swain, a school dropout who passed 9th standard Govt. High School, Medical Campus, Berhampur earlier, could not continue studies because of family compulsion and his preoccupation in politics, said the MLA’s family sources.

The offline examination commenced today at 504 centres across the State with the adherence to the Covid-19 protocol. The examination will continue till 5 August.

It may be recalled here that the state government had earlier cancelled this year’s matriculation examination in view of the pandemic and accordingly, the Board of Secondary Examination last month had declared that nearly 98 per cent of the students, who had filled up the forms, passed the examination in different grades based on an alternative method of assessment of the students as well as their school’s past performances.

However, several students from across the state, particularly from private schools alleged that they have been awarded marks below their standard and expectations. Questioning the controversial method of evaluation, many students staged state-wide protests criticising the role of the BSE, which had tweaked the marks of some students submitted by their respective school teachers.

In the wake of mounting discontentment among students and guardians, the BSE had later announced to hold the offline examinations for the discontented students.