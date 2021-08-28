Odisha: 1,601 children contract COVID-19 in last 12 days

The coastal State on Saturday logged 779 COVID-19 fresh cases at 1.19% Test Positivity Rate (TPR) in the last 24 hours with the tally mounting up to 10,05,654, while the cumulative death toll reached 7,765 with 68 fresh fatalities, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

Of the infected persons, as many as 105 children contracted the virus infection in the last 24 hours. 11,347 persons have tested positive for COVID­19 in the past 12 days while 1,601 persons in 0­-18 years have been found to be infected.

Infection among children accounts for more than 14%. Around 1.35 crore children and adolescents need to be vaccinated in the State, according to official sources.

The Khordha district continues to be in the red zone with 3,094 active cases while the remaining 29 districts are now in the green zone, accounting for fewer than 1,000 cases.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of 259 new infections followed by Cuttack at 84, Balasore at 59, Jajpur at 68, and Jagatsinghpur at 31.

The Cuttack district reported the highest 25 deaths followed by Khordha and Kendrapara at seven each.

More than 64% of the total death toll has been recorded in the State in the past 89 days. As many as 5,009 Covid patients have succumbed to infection since 31 May at a daily average of 56 deaths while the cumulative death toll currently stood at 7,765. The surge in deaths had begun to emerge after the launch of the district-level audit for death recount.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.42% while active cases account for 0.79% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.09% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.36% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.11% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.78% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.