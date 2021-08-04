Odisha: 100-year-old man defeats COVID-19 pandemic

Amidst all-pervasive corona virus-induced gloom, a 100-year-old man treated at the SUM Covid Hospital has defeated the disease spreading cheer all around.

Mr. Brundaban Samal, a resident of the Jharpada area of the city, was admitted into the hospital in a serious condition on July 26 after testing positive for Covid-19 and was rushed into the ICU.

Doctors treating him found that he had developed pneumonia and had difficulty in breathing. “It was a challenge to treat such an old person who had a cyst in the kidney, but we did what we could under the circumstances,” the treating doctors said.

Mr. Samal walked out of the hospital on Tuesday with the family members being effusive in their praise of the treatment provided to him. “We are thankful to the doctors, nurses, and paramedics for the care they took of my grandfather,” Mr. Alok Samal, his grandson, said adding the nurses fed him with their own hands.

Several persons in their 90’s, who had been treated at the SUM Covid Hospital earlier, had emerged victorious in the battle against the pandemic but Mr. Samal is the first centenarian to do so in the hospital.