A young Odia lawyer has cracked the prestigious advocate-on-record (AoR) examination at the Supreme Court.

Anshuman Siddharth Nayak, who had school education in Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School, Bhubaneswar and graduated in law from National Law Institute University, Bhopal (NLIU), has received the AoR tag after coming out successful in the tough examination.

Nayak is amongst the 253 lawyers who have cleared the Supreme Court Advocates-on-Record examination held in December 2021.