Odisha reports 593 fresh COVID-19 cases with below 1% TPR: Six districts inching towards covid-free zones

The coastal State on Wednesday logged 593 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,29,412 while four fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,227.

The new infections include 80 people in the age group of 0-18 years. The rate of infection among children and adolescents now stands at 13.49 per cent against 11.69 per cent on Tuesday.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 290 followed by Cuttack (84). Both the districts together accounted for nearly 64 per cent of the new infections while as many as eight districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, at least six districts- Boudh (1), Nabarangpur (2), Nuapada (3), Gajapati (7), Malkangii and Kandhamal (8 each) are on the verge of turning Covid-free with single-digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 2,227 active cases.

The state currently has 4,967 active COVID-19 cases while 10,16,165 patients including 557 on Tuesday, recovered from the disease.

As 593 samples gave positive results out of 71,479 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.82 per cent.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 5.07 per cent while more than 2 crore samples were clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.71% while active cases account for 0.48% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.04% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.07% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.06% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.