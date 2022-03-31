No fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Odisha’s 18 districts

The State on Thursday reported 32 fresh COVID-19 cases at 0.07% test positivity rate as compared to 59 cases in the preceding day, said the health and family welfare department.

With one more succumbing to the disease, the cumulative death toll rose to 9,121. The State now has 385 active cases while Keonjhar and Nayagarh districts have turned Coronavirus-free with no active case, said health officials.

A total of 10 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 39,368 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 18 districts did not report any infection.

The cumulative COVID-19 caseload rose to 12,87,640, including 12,78,081 recoveries as 46 patients recovered in the previous day.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.25% while active cases (400) account for 0.02% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.02% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.88% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,35,67,913 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,88,87,722 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 9,03,409 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Over 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.