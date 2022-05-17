No Covid fatality for two weeks in Odisha

Odisha on Tuesday reported three new COVID-19 cases at 0.02% test positivity rate (TPR), with the tally rising to 12,88,314, the health and family welfare department said.

The death toll stood static at 9,126 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported for the 14th consecutive day. Besides, 53 other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far.

Odisha now has 118 active cases, while 12,79,017 patients have recovered from the disease, including 17 in the last 24 hours. Twelve out of 30 districts of the State have so far turned Coronavirus-free with zero active cases, the bulletin said.

The daily positivity rate was 0.02 per cent as the new COVID-19 cases were detected from 12,237 sample tests, it said.

The state has been recording around 20 cases a day for the last one month but witnessed a sudden surge in the number last fortnight with 71 fresh infections, including 64 students living in two hostels in Rayagada district. However the situation has improved since then with fewer positive cases being reported.

The State’s share is 2.99% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.74% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.01% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.