No Covid death in Odisha for 6 days

The State on Wednesday registered no new fatality for the sixth straight day while 60 more people tested positive for COVID-19 at 0.12% test positivity rate, the Health Department said.

A total of 13 children were among the newly infected, the health department bulletin said, adding that 46,607 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, a bulletin stated adding that 14 districts did not report any infection.

The death toll remained static at 9,116 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours for the sixth day in a row. These are confirmed as Covid deaths after an audit. Fifty-three other coronavirus patients have died due to comorbidities so far, according to data.

The cumulative tally rose to 12,87,285, including 12,77,580 recoveries as 83 patients recovered in the previous day, it added.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 99.24% while active cases (536) account for 0.04% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.44% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 0.03% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.63% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.87% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 6,25,51,845 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,85,55,456 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 8,61,133 have so far received booster or precaution dose so far. Around 93% of the eligible population has so far received both the doses of vaccine.