The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed its research division to provide inputs on alleged failure on the part of government agencies both at the Centre and in the State to discharge their social responsibilities by implementing the Code on Social Security, 2020.

It is averred that the Code on Social Security, 2020 was notified by the Government with an objective to amend and consolidate the laws relating to social security with the goal to extend social security to all employees and workers belonging to organized or unorganized or any other sectors, the top rights panel has stated in an order.

For that reason, the definition of ‘employee’ and ‘employer’ in Sections 2 (26) and 2 (27) of the code were given a wider perspective. The Code contains elaborate provisions for the constitution of the National Social Security Board as well as State Unorganized Workers Board, defining their roles and powers.

It also contains provisions for Provident Fund Scheme, Employees State Insurance Corporation and Insurance fund for payment of benefits and medical treatment to insured persons, provisions for accidents during the course of employment, occupational diseases, permanent disability benefits, payment of gratuity, maternity benefits and facilities, it said.

The petition filed by Lawyer and Rights Activist Radhakanta Tripathy alleged that the Code was to come into force from the date of notification by the Central Government but the social legislation has not been implemented in its proper perspective till now despite notification.

Neither the Central Government nor the State Governments/Union Territories have come forward with a scheme for its implementation and for the benefit of the various sections of the society, said NHRC in its order.