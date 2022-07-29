NHRC seeks report on RSP, Mandira dam rehabilitation project

The displacement of landowners who lost out landed property for establishment of development projects like Rourkela Steel Plant, Mandira Dam, Rukuda Dam and Railway works in Sundargarh district and State Government’s failure to properly rehabilitate the oustees has come under National Human Rights Commission (NHRC)’s scrutiny.

Large Scale Displacement of natives of certain villages of Sundargarh District , Odisha for establishment of development projects like Rourkela Steel Plant, Mandira Dam etc. an failure on part of the State Government to carry out proper rehabilitation and resettlement.

The legal heirs of landowners are laying claim to compensation at the current market rate and right to alienate their land for betterment.

The families displaced due to land acquisition for the development projects have been granted lease pattas (record of rights) in lieu of the land acquired. However, some of the beneficiaries have not yet been handed over the possession rights.

At the time of acquisition of land, some land owners were paid compensation while others did not receive the same and their compensation was deposited in the Government Treasury. This is the scenario in all the mouzas from which land was acquired.

Besides, the Resettlement colonies have been encroached upon by people other than that of the displaced families. It is further alleged that decisions of the High Power Committee of State on the issue concerned have not been fully implemented, a petition moved by rights activist and lawyer Radhakant Tripathy alleged.

“The Commission directs its Registry to transmit the copy of complaint to the concerned authority of the State Government calling for an action taken report within four weeks.

The concerned authorities shall also intimate the Commission, if any, notice, order etc., has been received by him/them in the instant matter from the State Human Rights Commission”, NHRC ordered.