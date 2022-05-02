NHRC seeks report on disappearance of Kashmiri medical student for over four years

With a student from Jammu and Kashmir-studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bhubaneswar-reported missing since 9 February 2018, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has directed the Commissioner of Police-Bhubaneswar to furnish a compliance report on the mysterious disappearance of the medical student.

The Commission directs the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneshwar to complete the investigation and search the missing student and shall submit the report to the Commission, the rights panel ordered.

Ironically, after monitoring the case for more than three years by the NHRC and even after passing a series of orders no positive response regarding tracing the Student could be obtained from the Commissioner of Police till date.

Earlier the NHRC sought an investigation report from the Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack Odisha to submit the updated status/outcome of investigation along with efforts made to trace the victim.

The apex human rights watchdog passed the order acting on a petition filed by rights activist and Supreme Court lawyer Radhakanta Tripathy.

Tripathy alleged that Suhail Aijaz Kataria, a Kashmiri student pursuing MBBS course from AIIMS, Bhubaneswar was missing since 9 February 2018. The State failed to trace the student despite NHRC’s intervention.