NHRC seeks fresh probe report on Odisha migrant workers’ death

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought a fresh updated investigation report from the Guntur superintendent of police on the death of six migrant workers from Odisha in an Andhra Pradesh farm in July last year.

The workers from Rayagada and Gajapati districts allegedly died of electrocution on 30 July while working in a prawn hatchery in Repalle Mandal of Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh.

Radhakanta Tripathy, a civil rights lawyer, had earlier drawn the attention of NHRC alleging that the deaths occurred due to criminal negligence on part of the energy department and inaction of the labour departments of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh. He also blamed the factory management for the tragic deaths of the migrant workers from Odisha

“The NHRC has been informed that a total of Rs ten lakh has been paid to the next of kin of the deceased persons and the case is under investigation. The police had filed a memo in the court at Repalle to alter the section of law from section 174 Cr.P.C. to section 304A IPC against the owner and manager of the farmhouse. Therefore, a direction was issued to the Superintendent of Police, Guntur, to submit an updated investigation report under section-174 Cr PC”, the rights panel ordered.

Meanwhile, the Odisha government has disbursed Rs 2 lakh each for the family members of six migrant workers from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund (CMRF).