NHRC issues summon to Puri SP for attack on whistleblower

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued summons to Puri Superintendent of Police for personal appearance on the alleged inaction on part of law-enforcing agencies in nabbing the culprits involved in assaulting a rights activist in Astaranga area in Puri district last year.

Rights activist Jakesh Padhiary, a native of Astaranga area in Puri district, was attacked by miscreants on 20 September, 2021. The activist, who donned the mantle of a whistleblower in unmasking the corrupt practices in governmental works in Astaranga block, had faced the wrath of unscrupulous elements.

The NHRC, acting on a complaint lodged by human rights campaigner Akhand, had taken a serious view of the matter and had sought for an action taken report on 6 November last year. However, the Puri SP paying scant regard to NHRC’s direction did not furnish a compliance report.

The apex rights panel, in a fresh direction, directed the Puri SP to submit the requisite report on or before 28 June, 2022. The SP Puri in the event he fails to furnish a report by the stipulated period will appear in person before the commission at 11 AM on 5 July, 2022, the NHRC directed.

The miscreants emboldened by police inaction have attacked Pratihary twice after the 20 November, 2021 incident. The victim is paying the price uncovering the misdeeds in government sponsored welfare works and civil construction projects, which are mired in neck-deep corruption and squandering of public funds, rights campaigner Akhand alleged.