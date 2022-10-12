NHRC closes Odisha TV scribe death case

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has decided to close the case related to the death of a television journalist Arindam Das on 24 September last year when an ODRAF power boat engaged in the rescue of a tusker capsized in the flooded Mahanadi River near Cuttack city.

The rights panel acting on the petition filed by a human rights lawyer closed the case observing that “since adequate compensation has already been paid the present matter”.

“Since, adequate compensation of Rs. 4 lakhs has already been sanctioned to the next of kin of the deceased by the State Government vide office order No. 10560 dated 25.9.2021, the Commission is of the view that no further intervention is required in the present matter. The case is thus, hereby closed”, NHRC ruled.

The petitioner had sought for the payment of adequate compensation to the deceased’ family. The petition also called for the need for formulation of guidelines/SOP for the media persons while performing professional duty in adverse conditions.

The Odisha government had earlier apprised NHRC of payment of Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to the widow of the deceased scribe.

The State Relief Commissioner had also requested the Director General of Police to review SOP and order that no outsider, civilian or media personnel should be part of any rescue mission.

The tragedy that unfolded in full public view last year at the flooded Mahanadi River with the visuals grabbing the local TV news channels had left everybody shell-shocked.

The mission to rescue the distressed tusker amid the troubled waters mission on a rubberized boat had left many bewildered with the raising of questions on the effectiveness of the mission. The disaster response team also drew condemnation from several quarters for boarding television crews on the mission.