Naveen Patnaik Govt approves big-ticket Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel project

The Naveen Patnaik government on Friday approved big-ticket Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel’s proposal to set up a Rs 1,02,275 crore worth mega steel project at coastal Mahakalpara block of Kendrapara district. The project is touted to be the largest in the manufacturing sector in the country.

With this, the coastal district, which is entirely bereft of industrial infrastructure, will figure in Odisha’s industrial map. The State government has earlier identified and notified for riverine port on Mahanadi River in Kendrapara district.

It may be noted here that the state government earlier on 3 March had signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AM/NS) for the setting up of the integrated steel project.

The proposed 24 Million Tons Per Annum (MTPA) integrated Steel plant envisages generating employment opportunities to 16,000 people in the state.

Chief Minister Patnaik, who presided over the 27th meeting of the High-Level Clearance Authority (HLCA), has approved Arcelor Mittal Nippon Steel’s (AM/NS) mega steel project.

Besides generating direct employment opportunities to 16,000 people, the 24 MTPA capacity project will also create significant indirect employment opportunities through ancillary and downstream industries and services, the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) informed in an official statement.

“The approved project is the largest project in the manufacturing sector in the country. At its Kendrapara complex, Arcelor Mitta l Nippon Steel (AM/NS) will produce 24 MT of various grades of steel with its latest green steel making technology. It will also produce high value added Steel downstream products”, it added.

This facility will also produce 18.75 MT of cement annually, making it one of the largest cement manufacturing plants in the country and will boost the infrastructure development in the region.

Along with the Steel complex, the company will also develop a downstream industry park to promote the Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and help import substitution. A large Number of ancillary manufacturing companies are expected to put up their units in this region to support the huge steel making facility, the CMO statement maintained

The infrastructure to be developed for the Kendrapara projects facility will give a boost to the logistics and overall development of the region. This modern, green and environment friendly steel making facility will put Kendrapara and Odisha on the world steel map. A number of international equipment manufacturers will be stakeholders in this project and catalyze more employment opportunities to the state.

Through this investment, the state government will give push to extensive socio-economic development across the region. This mega project will get completed in 7 years in phases. The logistic infrastructure, power and water utilities and all the clearances for the project will be provided in a time bound manner by the government agencies, which will be monitored by a “High Power Committee” chaired by Chief Secretary, it concluded.