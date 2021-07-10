Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik disbursed special assistance of an additional Rs 352 crore to 32 lakh wagers engaged under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) in the state from April to June.

The assistance is for three months from April to June to all those who have been engaged in the daily wage scheme. Each of them will get an additional Rs 50 and the total works out to Rs 4500 to their respective bank accounts, he said.

The CM interacted via video conference with several beneficiaries across the state, said a release issued by the CMO.

Safeguarding the interest of the poor is my priority, helping them gives me immense satisfaction , said the CM.

The pandemic has affected the livelihood of the poor people, he observed while directing district authorities to increase the number of mandays created under MGNREGA.

The CM also appealed to the wagers to get themselves vaccinated and abide by Covid appropriate behavior.

He referred to the Rs 1690 crore special assistance provided by the state government to wagers, milk farmers, street vendors and construction workers.

The CM directed the district authorities to create wage employment and achieve the target of 25 crore mandays this year.

Last year, under the MGREGA scheme we had created 20 crore mandays and till date this year we have been able to create seven crore mandays, he said.

Minister Pratap Jena highlighted the pro-poor measures taken by the government while MLAs present lauded the CM.

In another programme on video, held by an outfit in Keonjhar district to thank the CM for the proposed steel plant in the district, the CM said with the cooperation of all the proposed steel plant in the mineral rich district will come up soon.

The 3MT plant is to be set up by Rungta Group near Champua. The CM said it had been a long standing request from MLA’s and others of the district.

The CM said the proposed government medical college in the district will be established soon. A nursing college will also come up and a mega pipe water scheme is also in the offing.