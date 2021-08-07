Naveen launches online services of Odisha energy department

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik launched nine services of the energy department online and asserted that hassle-free services to people have been the topmost priority of his government.

We are committed to bring about such transformations in every sphere of life, he added.

He said that these online services will be greatly beneficial for industries, commercial establishments besides the skilled electrical workforce.

Reflecting the vision of transformation under 5T, he said that with the objective to empower people of our state through digital transformation, we are taking the public service delivery to the doorstep of the common man.

The online services include electrical licensing, safety inspections and testing shall greatly facilitate the industries.

Digitally signed e-certificates can be downloaded by the applicants, ensuring transparency and authenticity.

Energy Minister Dibya Shankar Mishra, Chief Secretary S C Mohapatra, development commissioner P K Jena, Secretary to CM (5T) V. K. Pandian, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunja Bihari Dhal, and others were present.