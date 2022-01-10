Narrow escape for passengers as tusker chases bus on Odisha highway

In what appeared to be a scene from reel life screenplay, a furious wild tusker was spotted shoving a passenger-loaded bus on a State highway in Mayurbhanj district, leaving everybody awe-struck.

It was a close shave for the passengers. The incident, according to official sources, took place on Sunday near Rasgovindpur of the district.

The male elephant came from nowhere to push the bus with its trunk and tusk.

The tusker, which had turned violent, chased the bus for about 200 metres. However, the alert driver managed to speed away from the sight before the tusker could cause any damage to life.

The rear windshield glass of the bus got damaged as the tusker went berserk.