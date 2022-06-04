All ministers of Odisha Govt.; Assembly Speaker resign ahead of scheduled reshuffle

All the 20 members of the Naveen Patnaik-led government in Odisha including the incumbent Speaker put in their papers on Saturday ahead of the scheduled reshuffle of the cabinet on Sunday.

Since riding back to power for a back-to-back fifth term in 2019, this will be Naveen Patnaik’s first cabinet reshuffle.

The non-performing ministers and those mired in controversies are likely to be axed as Patnaik’s reshuffle is being touted as a major step towards setting the government machinery in perfect order ahead of the 2024 polls. Around a dozen new faces are likely to be inducted into the cabinet at the expense of an equal number of non-performing ministers.