Maternal Mortality Ratio substantially decreases in Odisha

The Maternal Mortality Ratio (MMR) of Odisha has decreased to 136 per one lakh live births, according to the special bulletin on Maternal Mortality in India 2017-19, Sample Registration System issued by the registrar general of India.

There is a decrease of 14 points of MMR in comparison to MMR published in Sample Registration System (SRS) 2016-18 which was 150 per one lakh live births in the State.

With improved Maternal health care services Odisha has achieved a significant reduction of maternal deaths with a 14 point decline in MMR (the 5th highest decline in-country) from 150 in 2016-18 to 136 in 2017-19.

The State government has initiated various initiatives to reduce maternal mortality through an accelerated strategy under the Sishu Abong Matru Mrityuhara Purna Nirakarana Abhijan (SAMMPurNa) scheme.

The SAMMPurNA scheme was launched by the State government in 2017 as a special strategy for reducing infant mortality rate (IMR) and maternal maternity rate (MMR to ensure safe institutional delivery, said Director Family Welfare, Bijaya Kumar Panigrahi.

Under this programme, the challenge of addressing high-risk pregnancies was focused and services were intensified in difficult to reach pockets in every corner of the State. Providing every mother opportunity for at least 4 antenatal checkups through Integrated Village Health Sanitation and Nutrition Days, Special transportation support to a pregnant woman from Hard to reach pockets for institutional delivery, setting up of Obstetric High Dependency Units to manage complications, establishing additional maternity waiting for homes (MAA GRUHA), improving the Quality & Standards in the Labour rooms, providing mother and baby kits were undertaken by the programme, he said.

These apart, the community and facility-based intervention under National Health Mission was implemented throughout the State.

The programmes like Janani Surakshya Yojana, Janani Sishu Surakshya Karyakram, LaQshya, Comprehensive Abortion Care services, Functionalization of First Referral Units (FRUs), Capacity building of service providers for providing antenatal, postnatal and Intra natal care, Monthly Village Health, Sanitation and Nutrition Day (VHSND), distribution of MCP Card and Safe Motherhood Booklet, the establishment of critical care units for mothers, regular IEC/BCC activities are conducted for early registration of ANC, regular ANC, institutional delivery, nutrition, and care during pregnancy etc. are implemented under National Health Mission in the State, the senior health official concluded.