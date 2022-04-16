Follow Us:
Marine fishing prohibition enforced in Odisha for undisturbed breeding

The annual fishing ban is being enforced for the larger interest of those living on fishing activity.

Statesman News Service | BHUBANESWAR | April 16, 2022 10:42 am

Photo: SNS

In an attempt to ensure the safe breeding of sea fish, the marine fisheries authorities have clamped a two-month-long prohibition on marine fishing operations.

The prohibitory orders clamped yesterday would remain effective till 14 June. Any deviation on part of fishermen communities would be dealt with stringent legal provisions with the confiscation of the fishing crafts, said officials adding that the 60-day fishing ban is being enforced simultaneously along the 480 km coastal of Odisha, said officials.

The annual fishing ban is being enforced for the larger interest of those living on fishing activity. The restriction on fishing is imposed every year to allow breeding and multiplication of fish population. Thus it is aimed at greater interest for the fishermen as it leads to the larger yield. The fishermen and trawl operators have been asked not to undertake fishing voyages. Prohibition on sea fishing was promulgated under Odisha marine fishing regulation act besides the directions from the union government, they added.

Though the fishermen and stakeholders of sea-fishing would be on the losing side due to the ban, it would reap long-term benefits for them in the form of higher catch, concluded the officials.

