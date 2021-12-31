Maoist ammunition dump busted along AP-Odisha border

Odisha police on Friday have busted an ammunition dump suspected to have been used by the Maoists for illegal manufacturing and repair of weapons in Left Wing Extremism (LWE) affected Swabhiman area under Jodambo police station jurisdiction of Malkangiri district.

A huge cache of explosives and Maoist items were seized during a joint operation by Malkangiri Police and Border Security Force (BSF) at the Maoists’ hideout along the Andhra Pradesh-Odisha border.

On the basis of specific information, a combing operation was carried out by the security forces resulting in uncovering of one major Maoist dump near the jungle area in between Taber and Arlingpada village under Jantri gram panchayat.

This led to the recovery and seizure of a large number of explosives, Maoist literature, medicines, and other incriminating articles. It is suspected that these articles were intended to make Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) and to target civilians and police forces.

The seized items include 6 tiffins IEDs, two pressure IEDs, one-meter codex wire, two number of 7.62 mm ball ammunition, one INSAS magazine, one IED mechanism, one pair of jungle shoes, one pair of Maoist uniform, one Haverstock, one kit bag, one 9 volt battery, one 3 volt battery, five pencil batteries, one green polythene, one mobile charger, two mobile batteries, Maoists literature, medicines, and other incriminating and daily use articles.

“This is a major jolt to the subversive and anti-national design of Maoists in this area. We are suspecting that these explosives along with other articles belonging to the Maoist cadres of AOBSZC and they were intended to be used against innocent civilians and security forces to carry out their subversive, anti-national activities,” stated Malkangiri Police in a statement.