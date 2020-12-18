A 21-year-old girl has been allegedly kidnapped for religious conversion and marriage in Choramuhan area under Dharmasala police station limits.

The father of the victim filed a complaint with the Jajpur district superintendent of police (SP) on Wednesday night alleging that a youth of a minority community had kidnapped his daughter to marry her after changing her religion.

He said his daughter cleared Graduation this year and had gone to Vyas Nagar Autonomous college in Jajpur Road to collect her migration certificate on December 5 but did not return.

The father of the girl said the youth had earlier claimed to be in love with his daughter and proposed to marry her.

It is a clear case of Love Jihad by the youth, he alleged in his complaint.

The father of the victim also alleged that he first went to the Dharmasala police station to file an FIR, but the officials refused to register his complaint.

He was forced to file a complaint with the Jajpur SP on Wednesday night . Contacted, Jajpur Road Sub Divisional Police Officer Chinmaya Kumar Nayak said, “We have received a complaint and are investigating it”