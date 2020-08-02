At least 44 inmates of Government Special Observation Home for boys in Berhampur have tested COVID 19 positive.

Of the 100 juvenile delinquents in conflict with law, swab samples of 60 of them were subjected to lab tests. 44 samples were tested positive today, officials said. The home is run by the Women and Child Welfare department.

The State has so far reported 95 infections in jails of which 57% (54) of cases are from Berhampur circle jail. The Choudwar circle jail accounts for 10 infections so far.