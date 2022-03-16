JSW launches digitalized monitoring of operation to check pilferage

The JSW Steel has launched a Central Command Control Centre (CCCC) at its Barbil office in Odisha’s Keonjhar district for effective monitoring of operation and keeping a tab on pilferage.

The company in a statement described it as a step towards digital technology advancement.

The CCCC was inaugurated recently by Ranjan Nayak, COO (Odisha) of JSW Steel Limited. Project Head (Odisha) Ashesh Padhy, Mines Head (Odisha) Biswaranjan Padhi and other employees were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

“The CCCC will provide a real-time visibility of dispatch operations, tracing of each fleet and dispatch vehicles from Pit to Port. Also, it will make easy to monitor and control the operation and to reduce pilferages”, said the Head of IT Division, JSW Steel Ltd, Odisha BK Das said,

Das also stated that the CCCC connects all 4 mines through cloud to the Barbil office which will be integrated with the Central Surveillance System and Fleet Management System.

Adding further, Das said that the CCCC with digital intervention will create an error free system, reduce Turnaround Time (TAT), increase productivity and eliminate pilferage and enhance dispatch efficiency.