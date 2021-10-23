Job seekers taken for a ride by unauthorized computer institutes

The job aspirants who had applied for multipurpose assistants or the Gram Rojgar Sevak (GRS) contractual assignments in the Ganjam district with computer training courses from unauthorized institutes have been disqualified from the final selection.

The job seekers have paid the price for getting enrolled for training courses in institutes that were not approved and recognized by the government, said an official of the Ganjam district.

The candidates submitting certificates of computer proficiency from organizations other than government-recognized institutes or universities were not considered from the contractual assignment. Of the 1,376 applicants, only 23 were found furnishing computer proficiency certificates from genuine and recognized institutions. They were later absorbed in the contractual assignment. The remaining candidates did not merit consideration for selection, the official informed.

The job seekers need to be extra-cautious and careful while seeking admission in computer course institutes. The computer proficiency certificate from the institutions duly approved and recognized either by the central or the State government will only be considered as eligibility criterion during recruitment, the official added.

Hundreds of unauthorized computer training institutes have virtually sprouted up across the State without having the required authorization and approval from the government. These institutes have simply got registered under the society registration act, 1860. But the registration of this nature does not turn the institutes into approved ones. As a result, the students ignorant of the genuineness of the institutes are being taken for a ride by such bogus centres, concluded.