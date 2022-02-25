ITC Hotels’ iconic culinary brand Peshawri now in Bhubaneswar

The Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar has come out with a robust flavor to celebrate the romance of the rugged North West Frontier with its iconic culinary brand of Peshawri.

Guests can now indulge in the globally acclaimed Dal Bukhara paired with flavourful vegetarian and non-vegetarian kebabs cooked to perfection in an earthen oven, enjoyed with signature breads.

Peshawri is an award-winning culinary offering of ITC Hotels which ensures authenticity of taste by recreating not just the palate but also the experience for the guests.

The food at Peshawri is entirely cooked in clay ovens or tandoor in the traditional style of the Indian North West Frontier region. Rooted in the rich culinary history of India it preserves and showcases the art of tandoor, promising an inspiring culinary experience unmatched by any other in the city.

Favourites from Peshawri can also be ordered home through Gourmet Couch, a curated menu featuring the signature cuisines of ITC Hotels – via the ITC Hotels App. The newly launched ITC Hotels app is a one-stop destination for guests as it enables gourmet food delivery, room reservations, table reservations & loyalty membership management, all through one App.

Peshawri endeavours to turn every meal into a memorable occasion. The restaurant has separate tandoors to cook vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. Part of the menu is the world renowned Dal Bukhara, a combination of whole black lentils (urad dal), tomatoes, ginger and garlic, it is cooked and simmered over slow coal fires of the tandoor overnight for 18 hours at a stretch making it to be one of the longest cooked lentil in the world. Another signature offering, the Naan Bukhara, at approximately 4 feet of diameter, is probably larger than a baby’s blanket!

“The cuisine at Peshawri is inspired by the essence of North-West Frontier tradition, of camaraderie around the warm glow of a campfire – hence the decor consisting of rough-hewn trestle tables and wooden stools complete the rugged look. In these days of constant global change, when every restaurant changes to take on a new ‘avatar’, it offers a time-tested enduring experience and therein lies its uniqueness”, said Samir Ghose, General Manager, Welcomhotel Bhubaneswar.

The wellbeing of Guests has been of paramount importance at Welcomhotel and is more significant than ever before, the We Assure programme is ITC Hotels commitment towards health, hygiene and safety. Designed in collaboration with medical professionals and disinfection experts, it enhances existing hygiene and cleanliness protocols across all facets of operation.

In order to ensure authenticity of flavour, proportions, as well as ambiance, the staff has strict food quality specifications laid out. Peshawri offers a unique concept of having the kitchen inside the restaurant to have a complete ethnic experience.

The menu is painted on a block of wood. Further, while dining, guests are encouraged to eat with their hands to experience the food through all their senses. Guests are also presented with a chequered apron to enjoy the cuisine unlike other restaurants.

Peshawri is open for dinner all days of the week 7:30 to 11:30 pm and Lunch 12:30 to 3 pm on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.