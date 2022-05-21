Inter-state medical college admission racket busted, two arrested

With the arrest of two fraudsters, the Commissionerate police on Saturday busted an inter-state racket; thriving on duping students on the pretext of admission in private medical colleges.

The two key operators of the gang- Abhimanyu Kumar Singh and Sugat Choudhury- were nabbed as a special squad acting on a complaint of a medical seat aspirant girl student from Bhubaneswar lodged a complaint with the Infocity Police.

The duo who impersonated doctors had taken the aspirant for a ride by promising to get her admission done in a private medical college in Bhubaneswar against Rs 30 lakh fees. The seat aspirant promptly paid them the sum little knowing that she has been ensnared in the trap laid by the fraudsters.

The two arrested fraudsters are natives of Patna and Kolkata. A total of Rs 10 lakh was recovered from the arrested accused persons, police said.

Both of them are suspected to be involved in cheating medical college seat aspirants in Karnataka, Bihar, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh. Further investigation is underway to delve deep into the modus operandi of the racket, police added.