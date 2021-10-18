Indian Gaur Born In Nandankanan Zoo

An Indian Gaur delivered a calf under the captivity of an enclosure in Odisha’s Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) much to the joy of park authorities.

These bovine species figure in the International Union of Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List as vulnerable and endangered.

The calf delivery occurred at the enclosure yesterday. The calf is in perfect health condition. It’s the second calf birth in the past month. The newborn has taken the number of these animals to seven.

The NZP had received two Indian Gaurs (also called the Indian Bison) from Chhatbir Zoological Park in Punjab in 2015 in a zoo exchange programme duly approved by the Zoo Authority of India. In six years span, the population of these protected bovine species has gone up to seven.