20 Bangladeshi fishermen stranded in turbulent sea rescued

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen from sea on October 25 within a short span of time after they were sighted by Coast Guard Dornier aircraft. The aircraft was on surveillance sortie to sanitise area post-landfall of cyclone “SITRANG”, according to a statement issued by the ICG on Wednesday.

ICG had launched its Dornier aircraft to sanitise the area close to the coast off Odisha and West Bengal and to render assistance to mariners who might have been affected during the passage of the cyclone “SITRANG”.

During the surveillance sortie ICG Dornier aircraft sighted approximately 20 persons in water, about 90 NM from Sagar Island near Indo-Bangladesh International Maritime Border Line (IMBL), as their boats had capsized during cyclonic weather. The survivors were clinging onto floats and debris from the sunken fishing boat.

ICG aircraft dropped a liferaft in the vicinity and remained in the area till survivors embarked on the liferaft. Additionally, the aircraft diverted merchant vessel “Manta Bhum”, which was in the vicinity and was on passage from Port Kiang in Malaysia to Kolkata.

These rescued fishermen were clinging to floating debris after their fishing boat sank. They are planned to be handed over to the Bangladesh Coast Guard in accordance with MoU existing between the two Coast Guards. “In a swift co-ordinated Search & Rescue Operation @IndiaCoastGuard rescued 20 Bangladeshi fishermen post-landfall of cyclone #Sitrang. Fishermen will be handed over to #Bangladesh in accordance with the existing MoU,” ICG tweeted.

The merchant vessel was directed to pick up the 20 persons from the liferaft, which was dropped by ICG Dornier aircraft. Thereafter, ICG undertook two more air sorties to sanitise the entire area affected during the passage of the cyclone, to rule out any further incidents in the area.

Coast Guard ships Vijaya, Varad and C-426 were diverted to augment SAR efforts and sanitise the area. The 20 Bangladeshi fishermen were subsequently taken over by ICG Ship Vijaya. The fishermen were checked by a medical officer onboard an ICG ship for their fitness.

These fishermen are planned to be handed over to Bangladesh Coast Guard, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between Indian Coast Guard and Bangladesh Coast Guard, the statement concluded.

(With Inputs from ANI)