Heavy rain to lash Odisha as low pressure area formed in Bay of Bengal

With a Low-Pressure Area formed over Northwest Bay of Bengal & adjoining coastal areas of West Bengal under the influence of cyclonic circulation, Odisha is bracing for yet another spell of heavy rainfall, a couple of days after the Cyclone ‘Gulab’ spared the coastal State with minimal damage.

In the wake of the formation of low pressure, several parts of the State are likely to experience heavy rainfall during next 72 hours, the Bhubaneswar- Regional Meteorological Centre of IMD, stated in its latest weather bulletin.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Sundargarh in the next 24 hours.

IMD has issued a yellow warning in as many as 15 districts from tomorrow till 30 September forecasting very heavy to heavy rain in the districts of Deogarh, Angul, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Dhenkanal, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khordha, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda.

Squally weather with surface wind speed reaching 40 to 50 gusting to 60 kilometer per hour (KMPH) are likely over North Bay of Bengal, off Odisha coast till 30 September morning hours. The seagoing fishermen are advised not to venture into sea, North Bay of Bengal and along & off Odisha coast of till 30 September morning, the IMD weather bulletin informed.

Earlier yesterday, the southern districts mainly Koraput and Gajapati recorded very to very heavy rainfall under the influence of the cyclonic storm. In the last 24 hours, Pottangi in Koraput has experienced the highest rainfall – 148.0mm followed by Mahendragarh with 89.4mm.

Meanwhile, Cyclonic Storm Gulab weakened into a Depression over north Telangana and adjoining south Chhattisgarh and Vidarbha.