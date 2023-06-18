Odisha, currently contending with severe heat wave conditions with mercury hovering above 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the State, recorded its maiden heat wave death.

“So far, information has been received in respect of 20 cases regarding alleged death due to heat wave. One death case has been confirmed so far from the district of Balasore. The remaining cases are being inquired by the concerned Collectors”, an official of the Special Relief Commission office said on Sunday.

The State Government has decided to disburse Rs 50,000 ex gratia assistance to the bereaved families in case of death due to heat wave.

Keeping in view the current trend of soaring mercury, the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has also directed all district Collectors to initiate precautionary measures to tackle the situation with emphasis to solve water scarcity across Odisha.

The collectors have been asked to launch awareness campaigns immediately to make people aware of the risks associated with the heat wave, identifying the risk and what to do if some is affected.

“The district administration has initiated steps to identify the water scarcity pockets and prepared an action plan for ensuring supply of water for drinking and other uses through tankers to those areas. Reports of water scarcity are being responded immediately”, said an official.

The prevailing heat wave conditions in various districts were reviewed in a high level meeting yesterday. As per the forecast of IMD, hot weather conditions are likely to prevail in some districts with maximum temperature above the normal temperature by 4-7 degrees at a few places during the next two days. Thereafter, hot and uncomfortable weather is likely during the next 2-3 days. People are advised to take precautionary measures like avoiding heat exposure during peak hours, staying hydrated and caring for vulnerable persons including old, children, sick, and pregnant women.

Meanwhile, the Bhubaneswar regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued severe heat wave warnings across the coastal State till 19 June.

As the grueling heat sweeps across the State, the streets in all parts are virtually deserted- shops shut in noon hours- little human activity on the streets throughout the day hours. People preferred the safety of homes to beat the heat. It seemed as if the entire state was under the siege with the clamping of an undeclared curfew. The unscheduled power cuts added to people’s misery.

The rising mercury has made life miserable for people all across 30 districts of the state, giving one the deceptive look of daytime curfew-like situation.