Govt initiates process for fast tracking JSW steel plant

To expedite the process for the establishment of the 13.2 Million Tonne Per Annum (MTPA) JSW greenfield steel plant, a district-level coordination meeting was held at Jagatsinghpur Collectorate for fast-tracking the integrated steel project at Paradip.

The meeting was convened by Collector Jagatsinghpur, Parul Patawari, in presence of local MLA Raghunandan Dash, Minister for Irrigation, I & PR, Member of Parliament Dr. Rajashri Mallick, and MrAkhilesvar Singh, SP Jagatsinghpur. Chief Operating Officer (COO) JSW Ranjan Nayak and other senior officials attended the meeting with over 60 Panchayatiraj institutions’ members & PS representatives from the ISP project villages such asDhinkia, Gadakujang, Nuagaon, Govindpuri Mahalo.

The event provided a much-awaited opportunity post-pandemic for interaction among all parties involved, especially for local people in the project area to voice their issues and get firsthand information from project authorities. The forum acted as a trust-building platform and paved the way for project grounding in the coming month. “We are extremely thankful to the government and the district administration for making this possible and our objective is to ground the project within the stipulated time frame for the maximum benefit of the people in the region,” said Mr. Ranjan Nayak, COO, JSW.

At the outset of the meeting, JSW officials outlined operations in Odisha and the CSR proposal for the project site, which was followed by a quick start on the issues related to compensation for betel vines, prawn cultivators, fishermen, forest committee. The revised rates were discussed by PRI representatives and negotiated by all involved. Subsequently, it was agreed that the discussions would cascade at the village level for broader acceptance.

Among the primary issues discussed were revised compensation rates for Betel vine owners & labor, skilling, and employment opportunities for youth in the region, etc.