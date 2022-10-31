Govt. caps pedestrian movement on Dhabaleswar suspension bridge after Gujarat mishap

A day after the old cable bridge collapsed on the Machchhu River in Gujarat’s Morbi, the Odisha Government has decided to restrict the pedestrian limit on the Dhabaleswar suspension bridge at the famous Shavite shrine in Cuttack district to 200.

The administration has decided to allow only 200 pedestrians to trek on the suspension bridge at a time.

This apart, the administration has capped a maximum of 10,000/12,000 people visiting the shrine on a day.

To reduce the load on the bridge, arrangements for boat facilities are being made for the devotees, said Athagarh Sub-Collector Hemanta Kumar Swain.

The construction of an all-season bridge over Mahanadi River parallel to the existing suspension bridge is currently in full swing. Its construction is scheduled to be completed very shortly.

The completion of the all-season bridge will lessen the pedestrian load on the suspension bridge, he added.