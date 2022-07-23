Govt. appoints 500 docs as COVID-19 cases rise

Amidst the rising trajectory of COVID-19, Odisha Government has pressed into service more than 500 doctors in a bid to strengthen the health service network.

As many as 358 allopathic medical officers, 116 homeopathic medical officers and 36 homeopathic lecturers have joined the State Government in the Health & Family Welfare Department. The appointment of such a large number of Medical Officers will make the healthcare system more robust and effective, the health department said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, the coastal State recorded 1,130 new COVID-19 infections on Saturday taking the caseload to 13,05,499 while 143 in the 0-18 year age group are among the new infectees,, the health department said in a bulletin.

The test positivity rate however marginally decreased to 4.84 per cent from 5.15 percent.

The Covid-19 toll increased to 9,131 with a fresh fatality reported in the last 24 hours. Fifty-three more Covid patients had died due to comorbidities so far, it said. The active Covid-19 cases climbed to 7,245.

As many as 1,029 more people recuperated from the virus, taking the total number of recoveries to 12,88,970, it added.

Sundargarh district reported the highest number of 225 infections, followed by 209 in Khurda and 111 in Cuttack district and 106 in Cuttack.

The State’s share is 3.03% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 46.27% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.03% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.75% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The new positive cases were reported from all the 30 districts of the State in the last 24 hours.