Fresh COVID-19 cases rise by 32% in Odisha

The COVID-19 cases in the coastal State increased by almost 32% in the last 24 hours as 288 fresh infections were detected from 22 districts, pushing the cumulative tally to 10,47,674, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

Two fresh fatalities took the death toll to 8,346 while the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) at 0.29% continued to remain below 1% for almost a month.

Meanwhile eight districts- Keonjhar (1), Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Nuapada (2 each), Deogarh (6), Dhenkanal (7), Subarnapur and Malkangiri (8 each)- are on the threshold of becoming Covid-free with single digit active cases. On the other hand, Khordha district continues to record a maximum number of infections and stays in the yellow zone with 1,028 active cases.

The State recorded more recoveries than the infection for 20 days in a row. However the infections (288) outnumbered the recoveries (255) on Wednesday.

Of the new infectees, 53 were children. The rate of infection of children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years now is 18.40% against the previous day’s 33.01 percent.

The Khordha district reported the highest number of daily cases at 130. The district accounted for almost 46 percent of the new infections while 8 out of 30 districts did not report any new cases in the last 24 hours.

The state currently has 2,221 active COVID-19 cases while 10,37,001 patients including 255 on Tuesday recovering from the disease.

As 288 samples gave positive results out of 57,546 samples tested on Tuesday, the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stood at 0.50 percent as against the previous day’s 0.44%.

The state’s positivity rate also stands at 4.49 percent while more than 2.33 crore samples have been clinically tested so far since the detection of COVID-19 in March 2020 in the State.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.98% while active cases account for 0.21% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.06% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.46% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The state’s health authorities have so far administered 4,18,59,630 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 1,45,28,655 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated. A total of 47% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.