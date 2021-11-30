French delegation reviews the progress of Smart City projects

A high-level French Delegation led by Mr. Didier Talpain, Consulate General of France in Kolkata, Embassy of France, senior officials from French Development Agency (AFD) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) interacted with the Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) authorities.

The delegation, which is on a two-day Odisha visit, also toured the various project sites of City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) Programme (CITIIS) in the city.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited (BSCL) Sanjay Kumar Singh discussed with the delegates on the progress of the City Investments to Innovate Integrate and Sustain (CITIIS) Programme in the city.

The French delegation included Mr. Didier Talpain, Consulate General of French Embassy in Kolkata; Mr. Jacky Amprou, Regional Director (South Asia), AFD; Mr Bruno Bosle, Country Director (AFD); Ms Fanny Ragot Sector Portfolio Manager AFD; Ms Anjita Roychaudhury Press and Diplomatic Liaison Officer, Embassy of France (Kolkata) and Mr. Naim Keruwala, Programme Director-CITIIS, NIUA, among others. General Manager BSCL Mr. Kamaljit Das coordinated the entire visit of the delegation.

The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, Government of India; AFD; European Union (EU); NIUA; Housing and Urban Development Department, Government of Odisha and BSCL are jointly implementing the CITIIS Programme in the Temple City, Bhubaneswar. CITIIS Programme is supported by the national PMU at NIUA.