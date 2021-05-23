Odisha bureaucrat V Kartikeyan Pandian has been conferred with the Presidents Award by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in recognition for his contribution to the promotion of hockey in Odisha.

The award was conferred to Mr Pandian during the virtual conference organised by the FIH as part of its 47th Congress.

Lauding Pandian for the award, FIH stated “it’s a well-deserved acknowledgment for his outstanding contribution and services to hockey in Odisha”.

“Congratulations to Mr. V Karthikeyan Pandian, IAS, and Private Secretary to Chief Minister, Odisha, on being recognised with the FIH Presidents Award during the 47th FIH Congress today”, Hockey India tweeted.

The powerful secretary to the CM is regarded as a workaholic and the driving force behind several mega initiatives in sports as well as Puri Heritage city, Ekamra Khestra plan, SCB World class institute plan , Mo Sarkar governance model etc.