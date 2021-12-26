Ex Maoist leader arrested with AK-47 rifle

Police have arrested a former Maoist leader, who had earlier surrendered before Gajapati district police, on a witchcraft-related murder charge and recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunition from his possession.

The ex-Maoist identified as Pramod Majhi was arrested from Adava police station on the charge of murdering a man in February last in a sorcery killing. Besides the AK 47 Rifle with folded butt, 28 rounds of ammunition and two Magazines were also seized from his possession.

The hardcore Maoist leader Majhi, who was carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head and was allegedly involved in over 50 cases, had surrendered before the police on 5 January 2015.