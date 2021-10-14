DMK leader Kanimozhi meets Naveen Patnaik, seeks support on NEET’s scrapping

The deputy leader of DMK parliamentary party Kanimozhi on Wednesday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, apparently to seek his support to stop the Centre’s alleged interference in admissions to medical colleges set up by State governments.

It is pertinent to note here that the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET for medical admission is being opposed in the southern State of Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has initiated an outreach initiative in States which are not ruled by BJP to extend support over the issue.

“Chief Minister met Deputy Leader of DMK parliamentary party Kanimozhi, who handed over the letter of M K Stalin, Chief Minister, Tamil Nadu, apprising him of problems faced by students of the rural base in clearing NEET UG exam and the need to make it inclusive”, a statement issued by Odisha government on Wednesday stated.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister had raised earlier, the issue with Union Government and stressed the importance of making national examinations inclusive and suggested to take steps in this regard covering NEET, IIT, and UPSC, the statement added.