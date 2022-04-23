Dalit allegedly forced to rub nose on ground: NHRC issues notice to Odisha Govt.

The alleged humiliation meted out to a Dalit man on caste lines by forcing him to rub his nose on the ground in a village meeting in Odisha’s Kendrapara district has come under the scanner of the National Human Rights Commission

The apex rights penal has taken a suo-motu cognizance of a media report of the incident where a dalit man was allegedly forced to rub his nose in his own spit in front of a village Sarpanch and locals in Kendrapada district of Odisha.

The Commission has issued notice to the Odisha Chief Secretary calling for a report within six weeks including status of investigation of the case, which has been registered by the police, as well as the status of statutory relief paid to the victims.

Examining the contents of the report, the Commission has observed that the issues raised are of a very serious nature and the right to dignity of the victims have been grossly violated.

On the directions of the Sarpanch, the victim was allegedly meted out the humiliating treatment for refusing to give money for the renovation of the village temple.

Case has been registered against the Sarpanch Chameli Ojha and others under sections 143 (punishment for unlawful assembly), 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (Intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the IPC and relevant sections of Schedule Castes and Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The allegations are being inquired into under the supervision of an officer of Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) rank”, said P.K. Kanungo, Inspector, Marsaghai police station.