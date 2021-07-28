The Orissa High Court has directed the authorities of Keonjhar district administration and State Pollution Control Board to initiate measures to curb air and noise pollution in Barbil mining town and adjoining villages arising out of alleged illegal transportation of ore-laden heavy vehicles.

“The residents of village Soyabali and Thakurani villages besides Barbil Town in Keonjhar district are aggrieved over the alleged illegal transportation of minerals through the roads passing through their localities. The movement of mineral ore-laden vehicles is causing them to suffer health ailments due to uncontrolled air and noise pollution. Besides, there is loss of life on account of road accidents because of the movement of speeding vehicles on the village roads”, the petition moved with the High Court had alleged.

“The Court directs the Collector, Keonjhar to immediately organize a team to visit the site and submit a report to the Court on the measures being taken to alleviate the grievance raised in the petition. A representative of the State Pollution Control Board should accompany the Collector, Keonjhar. The team should meet the people of the localities in question; speak to the representative of the mining companies and the local administration. A joint report of the team has to be placed before the Court on 23 August, next date of the hearing of the matter”, a division bench comprising Chief Justice S. Muralidhar and Justice B.P. Routray ordered.

The ore-laden vehicles flagrantly violate the environmental safeguards prescribed in this regard. Pellets and ore files are strewn across the roads during the ore transportation in the mineral-rich district. Despite repeated warnings, the transporters are not adhering to safety measures like covering the goods-laden trucks and heavy vehicles, local residents alleged.

As a rule rather than an exception, the urban pockets of Barbil mining town and peripheral villages bear the brunt of environmental pollution with ore-laden trucks virtually invading the towns round-the-clock. The first wave of the COVID outbreak had led to the shutdown of mining operations. It had brought in its relief to the people from pollution. However, the government has excluded the interstate and intrastate transportation of cargoes from the restrictive measures to contain COVID-19. As a result, there is no letup in air and sound pollution.