A 32-year-old COVID-infected woman escaped from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Post Graduate Institute of Pediatrics (Sishu Bhawan) in Cuttack with the body of her virus-infected month-old son, the hospital authorities said.

“An FIR has been lodged with the Lalbag police. The baby who was afflicted with respiratory disorder had tested positive and later died today. His mother was also diagnosed with COVID in the antigen test. The woman was shifted to an isolation ward. She later fled with the child’s body”, said Saroj Satpathy, Superintendent, Sishu Bhawan.

Only four COVID infections- two patients and an equal number of attendants have so far been detected from Sishu Bhawan. No health professional has so far tested positive for the disease, informed.