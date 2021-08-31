COVID curbs eased: Odisha lifts weekend shutdown, but reinforces night curfew in urban areas

Amid the downward trajectory of COVID-19 infection and Test Positivity Rate dipping below 1%, the Odisha government on Tuesday lifted the weekend shutdown in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri town from 1 September till 1 October.

With COVID infection yet to fully subside, the government decided to reinforce the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am in all urban areas of the State till October 1.

As per the new Covid-19 guidelines for the month of September, the night curfew will continue to restrict the movement of vehicles and non-essential activities to contain the spread of Covid-19, Special relief Commissioner (SRC) PK Jena said here today.

However, during the night curfew, the district magistrates/municipal commissioners/commissionerate police shall allow/restrict any such activities as would be necessary for the interest of general health of the public and for prevention of the spread of Covid-19, the unlock notification issued by SRC maintained

During the unlock period, all types of shops and malls will remain open across the state from 5.00 AM to 10 PM every day. Earlier the shops were allowed to function from 5 am to 8 pm.

Restrictions on participation in marriage ceremonies and funerals were also relaxed allowing participation of 250 people in such ceremonies as the strict adherence to COVID19 protocol. Earlier the ceiling on marriage and funerals was 50 and 20 respectively.

“Marriage processions will be allowed with due prior written approval from competent authorities subject to the ceiling 50 participants, including the bridegroom, priest, friends, relatives, guests, members of band party, light and sound systems,” said the SRC notification.

However, all types of social, political, and cultural gatherings will continue to remain prohibited during the period. All museums and libraries will be allowed to open with COVID restrictions.

The government also allowed the cinema halls and auditoriums to function with full capacity. The COVID-19 vaccination final certificate will no longer be required for entering cinema halls in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack city, and Puri town. Besides, the certificate is no longer necessary for entering shopping malls across the state.

The state government has adopted a five-fold strategy such as testing, tracking, treatment, vaccination, and adherence to Covid appropriate behaviour for containing the spread of infection.

Micro containment measures will be undertaken by local authorities–district collector and municipal commissioners, examining very carefully the spread of infection, case positivity, hospital infrastructure, and local conditions, with a view to minimizing the spread through effective micro-containment.

The revised guidelines will remain in force from 6 am of September 1 till 6 am of October 1, the notification added.