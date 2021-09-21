COVID cases on steady decline in Odisha: Recovery rate inches closer to 99%

Odisha on Tuesday registered a 10% decline in the daily COVID-19 cases with 462 people testing positive for the infection which pushed the state’s caseload to 10,21,216, according to State’s COVID dashboard portal.

The state on Monday had reported 510 cases while it recorded 623 and 695 cases on Sunday and Saturday respectively, implying that the pandemic is now on a steady downward trajectory in the coastal State.

Of the 462 new cases, 70 were children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years. The rate of infection among the children and adolescents was 15.15 per cent against 15.49 per cent on Monday. The Test Positivity Rate (TPR) which was 0.81% yesterday marginally dropped to 0.80% on Tuesday.

Khurda district of which the state capital Bhubaneswar is a part reported the highest 201 cases followed by Jagatsinghpur (31) and Cuttack (30). These three districts together accounted for 56.70 per cent of the total single day new cases in the state.

At least five revenue districts- Boudh (2), Nabarangpur (9), Nuapada (6), Kandhamal (8), Keonjhar (9)- are now on the verge of becoming COVID-free accounting for single-digit active cases.

The Health and Family Welfare department said five fresh fatalities pushed the state’s coronavirus death toll to 8,146. This apart, 53 other COVID-19 patients have also died due to comorbidities.

As 510 people tested positive for the infection out of the 57,135 samples tested in the last 24 hours, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) now stands at 0.80 per cent as against 0.80% TPR on Monday.

The state currently has 5,351 active COVID-19 cases while as many as 10,07,666 patients including 600 on Monday, recovered from the highly infectious disease.

The state has thus far conducted over 1.93 crore sample tests including 57,135 on Monday. Odisha’s positivity rate stands at 5.28 per cent.

Over 71.84 lakh people have been fully inoculated while above 2.03 crore people have been administered with a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as per the latest reports.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 98.67% while active cases account for 0.52% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.05% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 1.71% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.08% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.83% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.