COVID-19 fatalities surging in Odisha: Daily infections, positivity trajectory dips

Odisha on Wednesday logged 3,450 new cases and 19 more deaths while the daily test positivity rate (TPR) of the State dipped to 5.8% in the last 24 hours, the Health and Family Welfare department’s COVID dashboard informed.

With the latest daily infection count, the cumulative infection tally has climbed to 12,55,776, while the State currently has 37,762 active cases. While 436 positives are from the 0-18 year age group among the new infectees, the recoveries on Wednesday have surpassed the daily cases, marking the slowdown in infection. On the other hand, the death toll is on the ascendancy soaring to 8,648 with 19 fresh deaths reported in the last 24 hours.

A total of 12,09,313 patients have recovered from the disease so far, including 7,767 in the past 24 hours. The State has so far registered 347 Omicron variants.

Khurda district, which includes the state capital Bhubaneswar, continues to be State’s Covid hotspot and reported the highest number of new cases at 714, followed by Sundargarh (287) and Cuttack (202).

All the 30 districts in the State currently have active cases while Khordha, Sundargarh, and Cuttack with over 2,500 active cases are placed in the red zone. Five other districts with above 1,000 active cases are bracketed in the yellow zone category while the remaining 22 districts figure in the green zone with fewer than 1,000 active cases.

The State’s recovery rate currently stands at 96.30% while active cases account for 3.36% of total positive cases registered in the State.

The State’s share is 3.36% in the country’s confirmed virus caseload while the active cases are 2.28% of India’s total active cases. The number of cured patients accounts for 3.43% of the country’s total recovery. Odisha has so far reported 1.78% of the country’s Coronavirus deaths.

The State’s health authorities have so far administered 5,72,89,753 COVID-19 vaccine doses while 2,47,24,142 people out of 3.09 crore eligible adult population are fully vaccinated.

A total of 4,64,108 have so far received booster or precaution doses so far. Around 80% of the eligible population has so far received both doses of vaccine.